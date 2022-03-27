The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

Bank a Million

02-03-23-25-37-39, Bonus: 13

(two, three, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Bonus: thirteen)

Cash 5

02-21-26-39-40

(two, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty)

Pick 3 Day

4-9-5, FB: 1

(four, nine, five; FB: one)

Pick 3 Night

4-6-7, FB: 5

(four, six, seven; FB: five)

Pick 4 Day

3-3-5-0, FB:

(three, three, five, zero; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Night

1-3-2-3, FB: 4

(one, three, two, three; FB: four)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

1-2-7

(one, two, seven)

Hit 5

18-20-23-36-42

(eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty-two)

Keno

01-03-04-05-09-10-13-15-19-30-34-35-44-51-53-66-68-74-79-80

(one, three, four, five, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-four, seventy-nine, eighty)

Lotto

03-05-16-30-43-46

(three, five, sixteen, thirty, forty-three, forty-six)

Match 4

02-04-08-16

(two, four, eight, sixteen)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

3-9-7

(three, nine, seven)

Daily 4

9-2-6-2

(nine, two, six, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-07-08-09-11-13-14-16-17-22

(three, four, seven, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-05-07-08-09-10-12-19-20-21

(one, three, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

8-1-5

(eight, one, five)

Pick 4 Midday

6-4-3-6

(six, four, three, six)

Megabucks

02-05-23-28-37-43

(two, five, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-three)

SuperCash

08-09-12-25-37-38, Doubler: Y

(eight, nine, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Doubler: Y)

Badger 5

06-11-14-19-31

(six, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-one)

Daily Pick 3

7-5-9

(seven, five, nine)

Daily Pick 4

0-1-2-3

(zero, one, two, three)