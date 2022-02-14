The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday: TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 1-7-3, Wild: 5 (one, seven, three; Wild: five) Cash 3 Midday 4-4-8, Wild: 2 (four, four, eight; Wild: two) Cash 3 Morning 9-2-6, Wild: 6 (nine, two, six; Wild: six) Cash 4 Evening 5-6-3-8, Wild: 9 (five, six, three, eight; Wild: nine) Cash 4 Midday 3-3-5-9, Wild: 7 (three, three, five, nine; Wild: seven) Cash 4 Morning 2-9-9-9, Wild: 5 (two, nine, nine, nine; Wild: five) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 01-02-04-09-11-12-16-17-18-19-20-22 (one, two, four, nine, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two) All or Nothing Evening 01-02-04-06-07-09-12-13-16-19-21-24 (one, two, four, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four) All or Nothing Morning 05-06-07-08-11-12-16-19-20-21-22-24 (five, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four) Daily 4 Day 2-2-9-1, FIREBALL: 6 (two, two, nine, one; FIREBALL: six) Daily 4 Evening 0-7-9-4, FIREBALL: 7 (zero, seven, nine, four; FIREBALL: seven) Daily 4 Morning 8-5-6-1, FIREBALL: 9 (eight, five, six, one; FIREBALL: nine) Pick 3 Day 3-6-3, FIREBALL: (three, six, three; FIREBALL: zero) Pick 3 Evening 2-5-7, FIREBALL: 8 (two, five, seven; FIREBALL: eight) Pick 3 Morning 4-7-8, FIREBALL: 2 (four, seven, eight; FIREBALL: two) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 3-1-3, FB: 9 (three, one, three; FB: nine) Pick 4 Day 3-9-4-9, FB: 3 (three, nine, four, nine; FB: three) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 04-07-09-10-14-17 (four, seven, nine, ten, fourteen, seventeen) Daily 3 9-4-7 (nine, four, seven) Daily 4 4-5-4-8 (four, five, four, eight) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Midday 03-07-09-10-11-12-13-15-18-19-22 (three, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two) Pick 3 Midday 9-7-3 (nine, seven, three) Pick 4 Midday 5-6-9-8 (five, six, nine, eight) SuperCash 05-12-14-19-20-26, Doubler: N (five, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-six; Doubler: N)