The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday: WASHINGTON Daily Game 3-7-0 (three, seven, zero) Hit 5 04-13-26-39-42 (four, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two) Keno 01-05-08-12-14-21-24-28-30-31-40-47-48-53-57-60-69-70-76-79 (one, five, eight, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, forty, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-six, seventy-nine) Match 4 07-11-16-23 (seven, eleven, sixteen, twenty-three) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 03-06-09-10-14-21 (three, six, nine, ten, fourteen, twenty-one) Daily 3 2-7-8 (two, seven, eight) Daily 4 8-3-2-4 (eight, three, two, four) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Evening 01-02-03-09-10-14-17-18-19-20-21 (one, two, three, nine, ten, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one) All or Nothing Midday 01-03-04-05-06-08-10-15-17-18-21 (one, three, four, five, six, eight, ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one) Pick 3 Midday 1-6-5 (one, six, five) Pick 4 Midday 0-0-8-7 (zero, zero, eight, seven) SuperCash 01-03-07-23-26-36, Doubler: N (one, three, seven, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-six; Doubler: N) Badger 5 03-10-22-26-30 (three, ten, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty) Daily Pick 3 9-1-0 (nine, one, zero) Daily Pick 4 7-6-6-2 (seven, six, six, two)