Washingtonians buy Sno-Park permits in droves. Who decides how the money is spent?

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington's Sno-Park program is flush with nearly $2 million in revenue, almost double pre-pandemic sales. So, when you buy a permit for a day or season of sledding, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing — some of the cheapest ways to play outside in winter — who decides how the money is spent?
The nine volunteer members of Washington's Winter Recreation Advisory Committee sit down every summer to dole out dollars for the season ahead. Come winter, they check on the fruits of their labor firsthand.