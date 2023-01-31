Pedal through cycling history at this Ohio bike museum

NEW BREMEN, Ohio (AP) — In a former hotel here in rural, western Ohio is a museum offering more than two centuries of bicycle history, from early high-wheelers to candy-hued 1960s Sting Rays.
There's a 1901 ice bike, a kitschy 1949 Donald Duck artifact, a military-issued bike with a machine gun mount, bikes that appeared in movies (Pee Wee Herman's) or belonged to stars (Robin Williams), and lots of Schwinns. As a bonus, there's a Boy Scout cap worn by the first man on the moon, who grew up nearby.