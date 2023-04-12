Edmunds: 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge vs. Audi Q4 e-tron

With its original e-tron, Audi was one of the first luxury European automakers to offer an electric vehicle. Last year, it expanded its lineup with the more affordable Q4 e-tron. Slotting between two gas-powered models, the smaller Q3 and the larger Q5, the Q4 e-tron is an all-electric compact luxury SUV. It has a lot going for it but it’s not the only small European luxury EV vying for your attention. Another top option is the Volvo XC40 Recharge. It’s based on the brand’s stylish XC40 but is powered by electricity instead of gasoline. The car experts at Edmunds compare them to find out which one is the better buy.
PERFORMANCE AND RANGE Audi offers the Q4 e-tron in two powertrain configurations: a single-motor base version that makes 201 horsepower and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup good for 295 horsepower. The latter variant accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in a respectable 5.7 seconds in Edmunds’ testing. It also delivered responsive handling and proved to be plenty maneuverable in tight parking lots.