The ‘other’ pasta Bolognese better suits weeknight cooking

Classic, slow-simmered ragù Bolognese isn’t a weeknight dinner option, but its tomato-free cousin, white Bolognese, certainly can be. This rustic sauce made from ground meat, white wine, aromatics and olive oil is no less traditional and gets on the table in under 45 minutes.
In the version from our book “Tuesday Nights Mediterranean,” which features weeknight-friendly meals from the region, we use Italian sausage for ease, as it already is well seasoned. Though pork sausage would be the most typical, it has a fattiness that weighs down the dish. Spiced turkey or chicken sausage, mild or sweet, is a lighter alternative that makes sense just after the holidays.