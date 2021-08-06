'Snakeman' looks to spread joys of table tennis beyond Games FOSTER KLUG, Associated Press Aug. 6, 2021 Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 8:13 a.m.
1 of5 Adam Bobrow, lead commentator for the International Table Tennis Federation, poses for a photograph during the table tennis men's team semifinal between Germany and Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Bobrow, the Voice of Table Tennis, possesses an arsenal of tricky spin shots, captured on YouTube and watched by millions, that can leave even good opponents gape-mouthed and then, as the wildness of what they’ve seen sinks in, delighted. What he really likes, though, is to travel the world as a sort of ambassador for the sport. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — The Voice of Table Tennis, aka Snakeman, isn’t quite at the top of the sport he loves. Maybe three levels below the U.S. national team, he says.
But Adam Bobrow is still very good, able to hang, for some rallies, at least, with the best. More importantly, perhaps, he possesses an arsenal of tricky spin shots — including the Snake, which explains his nickname. All have been captured on YouTube and watched by millions, leaving opponents gaping and then, as the wildness sinks in, delighted.