Slow down: States get infrastructure cash for speed cameras HOPE YEN, Associated Press Feb. 2, 2022 Updated: Feb. 2, 2022 2:34 p.m.
1 of4 FILE - Speed cameras are aimed at U.S. Route 127, in New Miami, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2014 . Under new federal guidance issued Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, states can now tap billions of federal highway dollars for roadway safety programs such as automated traffic enforcement. They are being told that cameras that photograph speeding vehicles are an established way to help bring down rising traffic deaths. Al Behrman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - Arizona Department of Transportation Live Traffic Operations operators monitor over 200 freeway camera's throughout the Phoenix Metro area, Sept. 10, 2015 in Phoenix. Under new federal guidance issued Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, states can now tap billions of federal highway dollars for roadway safety programs such as automated traffic enforcement. They are being told that cameras that photograph speeding vehicles are an established way to help bring down rising traffic deaths. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 This photo released by the North Las Vegas Police Department shows a Dodge Challenger in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Las Vegas police said the driver and his passenger were among the dead after Saturday's crash and the ages of the other victims ranged from juveniles to middle-aged adults. (North Las Vegas Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 This photo released by the North Las Vegas Police Department shows a Dodge Challenger in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Las Vegas police said the driver and his passenger were among the dead after Saturday's crash and the ages of the other victims ranged from juveniles to middle-aged adults. (North Las Vegas Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Drivers, beware: Speed cameras could be on their way to a location near you thanks to President Joe Biden's infrastructure law.
Under new federal guidance issued Wednesday, states can now tap billions of federal highway dollars for roadway safety programs such as automated traffic enforcement. They are being told that cameras that photograph speeding vehicles are an established way to help bring down rising traffic deaths.