Rent the Runway temporarily halting new subscribers

NEW YORK (AP) — Fashion rental pioneer Rent the Runway says it won't be accepting any new subscribers or new rentals for special events before Oct. 15.

The move, announced on the company's Facebook page Friday, comes amid a rash of consumer complaints about delayed deliveries.

Rent the Runway has blamed the problems on a makeover of its fulfillment system that's meant to increase the selection of items available. It says it will issue refunds plus $200 to customers who missed an order.

The New York-based company says subscribers will still receive their orders but there may be delays of an additional day or two until Oct. 15.

Rent the Runway subscribers pay up to $159 to rent everyday wear or rent special-occasion dresses. temporarily