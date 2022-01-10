Recipe: Layer flavors for tastier Spanish meatballs

The secret to bold, elegant food is a technique called layering flavor. When you layer flavor, you maximize the effect of a single ingredient, producing multiple distinct but complementary tastes. The result is a dish that boasts a short ingredient list and a lot of personality.

Here are two entry-level examples: using citrus zest and juice in a salad dressing; and cooking scallion whites into a rice pilaf and then garnishing the finished dish with scallion greens. It’s a lesson we rely on often, but particularly in our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients.