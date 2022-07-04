Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest JENNIFER PELTZ and JULIA NIKHINSON, Associated Press July 4, 2022 Updated: July 4, 2022 6:23 p.m.
1 of6 Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo pose with 63 and 40 hot dogs, respectively, after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. Julia Nikhinson Show More Show Less
2 of6 Joey Chestnut reacts after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. Chestnut at 63 hotdogs to win the men's division of the contest. Julia Nikhinson Show More Show Less
3 of6 Miki Sudo competes in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. Sudo ate 40 hot dogs to win the women's division of the contest. Julia Nikhinson Show More Show Less
4 of6 Miki Sudo helps raise her trophy after eating 40 hot dogs to win the women's division of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. Julia Nikhinson Show More Show Less
5 of6 Michelle Lesco competes in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. Miki Sudo won the women's title, Lesco came in second. Julia Nikhinson Show More Show Less
6 of6 Competitive eater Joey Chestnut poses for photos with 76 hot dogs at a weigh-in before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Friday, July 1, 2022, in New York. Chestnut is seeking to set a new world record this year. Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Frankfurter-munching phenom Joey “Jaws” Chestnut put a protester in a chokehold while gobbling his way to a 15th win Monday at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, powering down 63 hot dogs and buns at the annual exhibition of excess.
In a decisive chowdown comeback, women's record-holder Miki Sudo downed 40 wieners and buns to win the women's title after skipping last year's frank fest because she was pregnant.
Written By
JENNIFER PELTZ and JULIA NIKHINSON