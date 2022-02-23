Fendi, Capasa open a more relaxed Milan Fashion Week COLLEEN BARRY, AP Fashion Writer Feb. 23, 2022 Updated: Feb. 23, 2022 12:48 p.m.
MILAN (AP) — As Europe braced for winds from a possible war in Ukraine, the Italian fashion world carried on with a Milan Fashion Week that brought the return of Russian buyers after two years and the easing of pandemic travel restrictions.
An agreement with the government brokered by the Italian National Fashion Chamber allowed Russians who were vaccinated with the Sputnik V shot to enter the country if they were traveling for business and submitted to frequent rapid tests for the coronavirus.