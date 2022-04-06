Edmunds picks 5 SUVs to help you save at the pump

As of this writing, the national average fuel price is $4.24 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. Up 20% from a month ago, gas prices aren’t likely to taper or deflate unless crude oil supply improves or consumer demand softens. Until that happens, costly fill-ups are hitting Americans who are already grappling with inflation.
Understandably, drivers are keen to keep their fuel bills in check. Purchasing a new vehicle solely for better fuel economy isn’t usually a wise decision, and that’s especially true in today’s shortage-plagued car-buying market. But if you were already shopping for a new SUV, now’s a great time to consider a more fuel-efficient model.