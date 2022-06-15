Edmunds compares the 2022 Audi A3 and 2022 Volvo S60

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
If you’re in the market for a new midsize sedan like a Honda Accord and have the budget for a fully loaded top trim, then there’s a good chance you can afford an entry-level luxury sedan. Luxury models typically offer more power, comfort, refinement and, of course, brand-name prestige. Two options to consider this year are the Audi A3 and Volvo S60.
Newly redesigned for the 2022 model year, the Audi A3 stands out by way of its enjoyable performance, comfortable ride and top-notch technology features. The current Volvo S60 has been around longer, but its distinctive design, standard driver aids and optional plug-in hybrid model have made it one of Edmunds’ highly rated luxury sedans. Which one is the better buy? Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out.