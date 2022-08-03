Edmunds: 5 vehicles that are easy on the wallet

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
New cars are pricier than ever in today’s economy. Inflation, low inventory and now rising interest rates have all taken a toll on prices. Last week, the Fed raised interest rates for the fourth time this year, compounding the issues that plague car shoppers. Yet in spite of the higher prices, many Americans have an insatiable appetite for trucks and SUVs, which is why automakers keep adding SUVs to their lineups and discontinuing poor-selling sedans. As a result, there’s both a dearth of entry-level models and a higher cost just to get into a new vehicle.
With this in mind, the experts at Edmunds rounded up a list of the highest-rated vehicles that occupy the lower end of the pricing spectrum, at around $20,000.