Colorado program steers drag racing off streets, onto track THOMAS PEIPERT, Associated Press May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 2:20 p.m.
1 of12 Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis fist bumps 3-year-old Lincoln Delagarza, of Northglenn, Colorado, before racing begins at Bandimere Speedway west of Denver on May 5, 2021. The State Patrol runs a program called "Take it to the Track" in hopes of luring racers away from public areas to a safer and more controlled environment, even allowing participants to race a trooper driving a patrol car. The program's goals have gained new importance and urgency this year as illegal street racing has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Drivers wait to race down the quarter-mile track at Bandimere Speedway west of Denver on May 5, 2021. The Colorado State Patrol runs a program called "Take it to the Track" in hopes of luring racers away from public areas to a safer and more controlled environment, even allowing participants to race a trooper driving a patrol car. The program's goals have gained new importance and urgency this year as illegal street racing has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 A racer waits to speed down the quarter-mile track at Bandimere Speedway west of Denver on May 5, 2021. The Colorado State Patrol runs a program called "Take it to the Track" in hopes of luring racers away from public areas to a safer and more controlled environment, even allowing participants to race a trooper driving a patrol car. The program's goals have gained new importance and urgency this year as illegal street racing has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Jeff Blair, of Colorado Springs, admires his 1956 Chevrolet Corvette at Bandimere Speedway west of Denver on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Colorado State Patrol runs a program called "Take it to the Track" in hopes of luring racers away from public areas to a safer and more controlled environment, even allowing participants to race a trooper driving a patrol car. The program's goals have gained new importance and urgency this year as illegal street racing has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis races at Bandimere Speedway west of Denver on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The State Patrol runs a program called "Take it to the Track" in hopes of luring racers away from public areas to a safer and more controlled environment. The program's goals have gained new importance and urgency this year as illegal street racing has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 A driver warms up before a race at Bandimere Speedway west of Denver on May 5, 2021. The Colorado State Patrol runs a program called "Take it to the Track" in hopes of luring racers away from public areas to a safer and more controlled environment, even allowing participants to race a trooper driving a patrol car. The program's goals have gained new importance and urgency this year as illegal street racing has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 A group watches drag racing at Bandimere Speedway west of Denver on May 5, 2021. The Colorado State Patrol runs a program called "Take it to the Track" in hopes of luring racers away from public areas to a safer and more controlled environment, even allowing participants to race a trooper driving a patrol car. The program's goals have gained new importance and urgency this year as illegal street racing has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 A crew readies the track at Bandimere Speedway west of Denver on May 5, 2021. The Colorado State Patrol runs a program called "Take it to the Track" in hopes of luring racers away from public areas to a safer and more controlled environment, even allowing participants to race a trooper driving a patrol car. The program's goals have gained new importance and urgency this year as illegal street racing has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 A car races down the quarter-mile track at Bandimere Speedway west of Denver on May 5, 2021. The Colorado State Patrol runs a program called "Take it to the Track" in hopes of luring racers away from public areas to a safer and more controlled environment, even allowing participants to race a trooper driving a patrol car. The program's goals have gained new importance and urgency this year as illegal street racing has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Light rain falls as a group watches drag racing at Bandimere Speedway west of Denver on May 5, 2021. The Colorado State Patrol runs a program called "Take it to the Track" in hopes of luring racers away from public areas to a safer and more controlled environment, even allowing participants to race a trooper driving a patrol car. The program's goals have gained new importance and urgency this year as illegal street racing has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A racer spews pink smoke from his car during a "gender reveal" at Bandimere Speedway west of Denver on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Colorado State Patrol runs a program called "Take it to the Track" in hopes of luring racers away from public areas to a safer and more controlled environment, even allowing participants to race a trooper driving a patrol car. The program's goals have gained new importance and urgency this year as illegal street racing has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis waits for racing to begin at Bandimere Speedway west of Denver on May 5, 2021. The State Patrol runs a program called "Take it to the Track" in hopes of luring racers away from public areas to a safer and more controlled environment, even allowing participants to race a trooper driving a patrol car. The program's goals have gained new importance and urgency this year as illegal street racing has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Take it to the Track" is open to anyone who wants to race, regardless of vehicle or ability. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
MORRISON, Colo. (AP) — Frustrated by an increase in dangerous street racing amid the pandemic, Denver police have deployed the department's helicopter to track races, closed lanes in areas often used by racers and sent officers to places where the groups meet.
But law enforcement also has shifted gears to tackle the problem by using a racetrack in the foothills west of the city to provide a safe venue for those who feel the need for speed.