California reparations panel convenes at historic church JANIE HAR, Associated Press April 13, 2022 Updated: April 13, 2022 2:31 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Members of California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force convened in a historic African American church in San Francisco on Wednesday, making their own history as they work to educate the public and develop a restitution proposal for the people harmed by the institution of slavery.
The two-day meeting at the Third Baptist Church in the city's Fillmore district was the first time the nine-member task force gathered in person since its inaugural meeting nearly a year ago. The meeting comes mere weeks after the group voted to limit restitution to descendants of enslaved Black people.