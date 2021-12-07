Trumbull girls volleyball answers challenge with 15-win campaign

The Trumbull girls’ volleyball team over came the unknown and won 14 regular season matches for coach Nicole Trommelen.

“It was hard coming into the year to know what to expect because we lost so many players from the year before,” Trommelen said. “There were a lot of spots on the floor to fill from girls without any varsity experience. I saw a tremendous improvement. Even against Conard, we got down 2-0 but were able to force and possibly win a fifth set. They served well. A good serving team makes it tough to set to the middle. When we dug in and passed well, we got better looks. Our girls kept the ball alive.”

Seeded 13th, Trumbull lost 3-2 to No. 4 Conard in the second round of the Class LL state tournament. The Eagles posted a 14-5 regular season record.

Jamie McPartland was Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State second team.

“Jamie McPartland knew we needed her to have a big season,” Trommelen said of her senior outside hitter. “She came in every day and hit her stride. That helped us advance in states. Jamie was first-team All-FCIAC.”

Camdyn Roth, Sienna Hofer and Sammi Agostin, all juniors, were key at net for the Eagles.

“Cam was someone we needed to rely on,” Trommelen said. “She lost a week to an injury. When she came back and filled the void on who was going to get our kills. Cam was honorable mention All-FCIAC. She placed the ball well. On the right side was Sienna Hofer. Not everyone gets used to defending the right side. Sienna was able to sneak in points for us.

Sammi Agostin was our other middle. She came into her own and became more offensive minded player.”

Senior Jamie Willix was second-team All-FCIAC at libero.

“Jamie is the heart and soul of our defense,” Trommelen said. “She played middle back, a lot of liberos play left back, that got her more touches.”

Maggie Carley marshaled the attack from her setter position.

“Maggie gave our hitters opportunities to put the ball away,” Trommelen said of her third-team All-FCIAC selection. “She could also swing (hit) a bit and that was a bonus. With a year under her belt, she will have a bigger role next year.”

Trommelen said the season-ending loss was painful.

She said: “The toughest part of the loss was knowing it was the last match for seniors. We wanted to pull out a win for them. They gave us everything they got. Emma Gentry played on the outside, more on defense, giving us an opportunity to set the middle. Mia Egmont and Kiley Barbalagallo were hurt all year. That was unfortunate for us. Bri Gomez got her moments as a defensive specialist and to serve.”

