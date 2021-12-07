Trumbull girls volleyball answers challenge with 15-win campaign

The Trumbull girls’ volleyball team over came the unknown and won 14 regular season matches for coach Nicole Trommelen.
“It was hard coming into the year to know what to expect because we lost so many players from the year before,” Trommelen said. “There were a lot of spots on the floor to fill from girls without any varsity experience. I saw a tremendous improvement. Even against Conard, we got down 2-0 but were able to force and possibly win a fifth set. They served well. A good serving team makes it tough to set to the middle. When we dug in and passed well, we got better looks. Our girls kept the ball alive.”