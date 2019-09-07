Hasta el US Open 2019
Aus Fra Wim U.S Total
Margaret Smith Court 11 5 3 5 24
Serena Williams 7 3 7 6 23
Steffi Graf 4 6 7 5 22
Helen Wills Moody - 4 8 7 19
Chris Evert 2 7 3 6 18
Martina Navratilova 3 2 9 4 18
Billie Jean King 1 1 6 4 12
Maureen Connolly 1 2 3 3 9
Monica Seles 4 3 - 2 9
Suzanne Lenglen - 2 6 - 8
Molla Mallory - - - 8 8
María Bueno - - 3 4 7
Dorothea Chambers - - 7 - 7
Evonne Goolagong 4 1 2 - 7
Justine Henin 1 4 - 2 7
Venus Williams - - 5 2 7