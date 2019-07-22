State says not so fast on fake German heiress' Netflix deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want to prevent the fake German heiress and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin from profiting from her highly publicized case.

The New York Attorney General's Office recently invoked a state law that forbids criminals from profiting off their crimes in a court challenge to a Netflix deal Sorokin signed last year.

Prosecutors say proceeds from the production should go to the Manhattan banks and hotels Sorokin defrauded out of nearly $200,000.

A message was sent to Sorokin's attorney Monday seeking comment.

Sorokin lived a lavish lifestyle in New York's high society and duped banks and celebrities into believing she was a wealthy heiress.

She was sentenced in May to four to 12 years in prison after being convicted of grand larceny and theft.