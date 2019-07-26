No floppy-haired leading man for TV's 'Four Weddings' take

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Hulu's "Four Weddings and a Funeral" pays homage to the 1990s film, but don't expect a Hugh Grant copycat in the limited series.

Creator Mindy Kaling says she deliberately avoided the movie's floppy-haired British guy as the romantic lead.

That character and look was "iconic" for Grant's career and for comedy, Kaling said, but there are other ways to be sexy and claim new ground.

In the 10-episode Hulu series, it's Pakistani-British character Kash who's front and center in the story of four friends and their love interests in London. He's played by Nikesh Patel.

The woman who catches his eye is African-American, played by British actress Nathalie Emmanuel.

"Four Weddings and a Funeral" debuts July 31 on Hulu.