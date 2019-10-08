Fox takes second week of television season

NEW YORK (AP) — The second week of the television season had its second winner among the broadcast networks.

The Nielsen company says Fox was the most-watched network last week, beating previous winner NBC in a tight battle.

The increasing tendency of viewers to watch scripted shows on a time-delayed basis inflates the importance of live football in the ratings, and both Fox and NBC had prime-time games last week. Fox also had strong showings from "The Masked Singer" and its drama, "911," with a tsunami story line.

Nielsen says CBS had the two most-popular scripted programs in "NCIS" and "Young Sheldon." CBS doesn't have an NFL prime-time game.

ABC's "World News Tonight" topped the evening newscasts with an average of 8.2 million viewers.