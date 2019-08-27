Beyoncé's music director on Emmy nod : 'It feels good'

This Aug. 24, 2019 photo shows Derek Dixie at NRG Studio in Los Angeles. In true Beyoncé fashion, when Dixie, her music director, learned he earned his first-ever Emmy nomination for his work on the pioneering project, “HOMECOMING: A Film by Beyoncé,” he was too busy to celebrate _ because he was focused on producing the superstar’s next album.(Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP) less This Aug. 24, 2019 photo shows Derek Dixie at NRG Studio in Los Angeles. In true Beyoncé fashion, when Dixie, her music director, learned he earned his first-ever Emmy nomination for his work on the ... more Photo: Rebecca Cabage, Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP Photo: Rebecca Cabage, Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Beyoncé's music director on Emmy nod : 'It feels good' 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — In true Beyoncé fashion, when her music director learned he earned an Emmy nomination for "HOMECOMING: A Film by Beyoncé," he was too busy to celebrate — because he was focused on producing the superstar's next album.

Derek Dixie has worked with Beyoncé for almost a decade, and his first credit as an MD was Beyoncé's first concert since giving birth to Blue Ivy in 2012, where former first lady Michelle Obama was in the audience.

Now, Dixie is competing for outstanding music direction at the Emmys, slated for Sept. 22.

Says Dixie, "My family's looking at me like, 'Wow, my son is Emmy-nominated, my brother Emmy-nominated, so that part of it is really good."

"HOMECOMING" earned six nominations, including four for Beyoncé, giving her a good chance to snag her first-ever Emmy.