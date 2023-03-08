Scorning of Trump by Fox's Tucker Carlson revealed in court

NEW YORK (AP) — A defamation lawsuit is revealing blunt behind-the-scenes opinions by Fox News figures about Donald Trump, including a Tucker Carlson text message where he said “I hate him passionately.”
Carlson's private text conversation was revealed in court papers at virtually the same time that the former president was hailing the Fox News host on social media. Trump said he was doing a “great job” in presenting excerpts of U.S. Capitol security video of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — though Carlson used the video to produce a false narrative of the attack.