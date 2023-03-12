Oscars look to snap back a year after The Slap

LOS ANGELES (AP) \u2014 It\u2019s almost time to give the Academy Awards a big hand. OK, maybe we should rephrase that. A year after Will Smith strode on stage at the Dolby Theatre and slapped Chris Rock in the face, the Oscars will reconvene Sunday for a ceremony that will try to move past one of the most infamous moments in Academy Awards history. The telecast from the Dolby in Los Angeles begins at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. The broadcast can be streamed with a subscription to Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and Fubo TV. You can also stream the show on ABC.com and on the ABC app by authenticating your provider. Jimmy Kimmel, the show\u2019s first solo emcee in five years, is hosting for the third time. The late-night comedian has promised to make some jokes about The Slap; it would be \u201cridiculous\u201d not to, he said. Bill Kramer, chief executive of the film academy, has said that it was important, given what happened last year, to have \u201ca host in place who can really pivot and manage those moments.\u201d \u201cNobody got hit when I hosted the show,\u201d Kimmel bragged tongue in cheek Thursday on \u201cGood Morning America." \u201cEverybody was well-behaved at my Oscars.\u201d Kimmel will preside over a ceremony that could see big wins for t he best-picture favorite, \u201cEverything Everywhere All at Once.\u201d Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert\u2019s action-comedy indie hit comes in with a leading 11 nominations, including nods for Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. Producers are giving some aspects of the Oscars a makeover. The carpet is champagne-colored, not red. The broadcast has been planned to be more interactive than ever. But the academy, still trying to find its footing after several years of pandemic and ratings struggles, is also hoping for a smoother ride than last year. A crisis management team has been created to help better respond to surprises. The academy has called its response to Smith\u2019s actions last year \u201cinadequate.\u201d Neither Rock, who recently made his most forceful statement about the incident in a live special, nor Smith, who\u2019s been banned by the academy for 10 years, are expected to attend. The Academy Awards will instead attempt to recapture some of its old luster. One thing working in its favor: This year\u2019s best picture field is stacked with blockbusters. Ratings usually go up when the nominees are more popular, which certainly goes for \u201cTop Gun: Maverick," \u201cAvatar: The Way of Water" and, to a lesser extent, \u201cElvis" and \u201cEverything Everywhere All at Once." But the late-breaking contender that may fare well in the technical categories \u2014 where bigger movies often reign \u2014 is Netflix\u2019s top nominee this year: the German WWI epic \u201cAll Quiet on the Western Front.\u201d It\u2019s up for nine awards, tied for second most with the Irish dark comedy \u201cThe Banshees of Inisherin.\u201d Netflix\u2019s \u201cGuillermo del Toro\u2019s Pinocchio\u201d also looks like a shoo-in for best animated film. The awards will also have some star wattage in the musical performances. Fresh off her Super Bowl performance, Rihanna will perform her Oscar-nominated song, \u201cLift Me Up,\u201d from \u201cBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever.\u201d \u201cThis Is Life,\u201d from \u201cEverything Everywhere All at Once\u201d will be sung by David Byrne and supporting actress nominee Stephanie Hsu with the band Son Lux. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform \u201cNaatu Naatu\u201d from the Indian action epic \u201cRRR.\u201d Lenny Kravitz will perform during the In Memoriam tribute. (Lady Gaga, currently in production on a film, will not perform her nominated song \u201cHold My Hand\u201d from \u201cTop Gun: Maverick.\u201d) Last year, Apple TV\u2019s \u201cCODA\u201d became the first streaming movie to win best picture. But this year, nine of the 10 best picture nominees were theatrical releases. After the movie business cratered during the pandemic, moviegoing recovered to about 67% of pre-pandemic levels. But it was an up and down year, full of smash hits and anxiety-inducing lulls in theaters. At the same time, the rush to streaming encountered new setbacks as studios questioned long-term profitability and reexamined their release strategies. This year, ticket sales have been strong thanks to releases like \u201cCreed III\u201d and \u201cCocaine Bear.\u201d But there remain storm clouds on the horizon. The Writers Guild and the major studios are set to begin contract negotiations March 20, a looming battle that has much of the industry girding for the possibility of a work stoppage throughout film and television. The Oscars, meanwhile, are trying to reestablish their position as the premier award show. Last year's telecast drew 16.6 million viewers, a 58% increase from the scaled-down 2021 edition, watched by a record low 10.5 million. Usually, the previous year's acting winners present the awards for best actor and best actress. But that won't be the case this time. Who'll replace Smith in presenting best actress is just one of the questions heading into the ceremony. ___ Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http:\/\/twitter.com\/jakecoyleAP ___ For more coverage of this year\u2019s Academy Awards, visit: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/academy-awards