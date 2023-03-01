Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, a nivel global y en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España. GLOBAL 1.- “Flowers”- Miley Cyrus 2.- “Kill Bill” – SZA 3.- “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” – PinkPantheress, Ice Spice 4.- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap, Shakira 5.- “As It Was” – Harry Styles 6.- “Creepin’” – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage 7.- “Unholy” – Sam Smith, Kim Petras 8.- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid 9.- “La bachata” – Manuel Turizo 10.- “I’m Good (Blue)” – David Guetta, Bebe Rexha ARGENTINA 1.- “En la Intimidad” – Big One, Emilia, Callejero Fino 2.- “M.A. (mejores amigos)” – BM, Phontana 3.- “Ya no vuelvas (versión cuarteto)” – Luch Ra, La K’onga, Ke Personajes 4.- “Mercho” – LiL CaKe, Migrantes, Nico Valdi 5.- “Cupido” – Tini 6.- “Muñecas” – Tini, La Joaqui, Steve Aoki 7.- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap, Shakira 8.- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid 9.- “La bachata” – Manuel Turizo 10.- “Punto G” – Quevedo CHILE 1.- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid 2.- “2 hielos” – King Savagge, Jere Klein 3.- “Llámame bebé” – Pailita, Cris Mj, Young Cister 4.- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap, Shakira 5.- “Hey Mor” – Ozuna, Feid 6.- “La bachata” – Manuel Turizo 7.- “X si volvemos” – Karol G, Romeo Santos 8.- “Los diablotes” – Jere Klein, ITHAN NY 9.- “Feliz cumpleaños Ferxxo” – Feid 10.- “Mándame tu ubi” – Jere Klein, Lucky Brown COLOMBIA 1.- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid 2.- “Chorrito pa’ las ánimas” – Feid 3.- “Hey Mor” – Ozuna, Feid 4.- “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo” – Feid 5.- “La jumpa” – Arcángel, Bad Bunny 6.- “X si volvemos” – Karol G, Romeo Santos 7.- “La bachata” – Manuel Turizo 8.- “Normal” – Feid 9.- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap, Shakira 10.- “Ferxxo 100” – Feid ESPAÑA 1.- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid 2.- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap, Shakira 3.- “Mercho” – LiL CaKe, Migrantes, Nico Valdi 4.- “Playa del Inglés” – Quevedo, Myke Towers 5.- “Wanda” – Quevedo 6.- “Punto G” – Quevedo 7.- “La bachata” – Manuel Turizo 8.- “La jumpa” – Arcángel, Bad Bunny 9.- “Flowers”- Miley Cyrus 10.- “Hey Mor” – Ozuna, Feid MÉXICO 1.- “AMG” – Natanael Cano, Peso Pluma, Gabito Ballesteros 2.- “PRC” - Peso Pluma, Natanael Cano 3.- “Que vuelvas” – Carin Leon, Grupo Frontera 4.- “Fin de semana” – Oscar Maydon, Junior H 5.- “Bebé dame” – Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera 6.- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap, Shakira 7.- “El gordo trae el mando” – Chino Pacas 8.- “Ch y la pizza”- Fuerza Regida, Natanael Cano 9.- “Qué Agonía” – Yuridia, Ángela Aguilar 10.- “Di que sí” – Grupo Marca Registrada, Grupo Frontera