Gov. DeSantis surrogates escalate tit-for-tat versus Disney

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees to Disney World's governing board have launched a fresh salvo in the fight to control the resort, seeking to expand their authority after their Disney-controlled predecessors abdicated most powers to the company.
Supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District are floating a resolution saying the board has “superior authority” over all land development decisions for the 27,000 acres that make up Walt Disney World, including for two tiny Disney controlled cities in the district. The board is set to vote on the resolution next week.