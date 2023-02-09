Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs

NEW YORK (AP) — Music played softly, almost imperceptibly, in the background of a hotel lounge where Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello talked about their songwriting collaboration, “Painted From Memory.”
Bacharach noticed, however, that it was the instrumental version of “The Look of Love,” his song popularized by Dusty Springfield. He mischievously asked, during their 1998 interview with The Associated Press, if Costello had arranged to play it. Nope. It wasn't the first time he'd been interrupted by Bacharach's work.