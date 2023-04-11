Apple-Movies-Top-10

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US): 1. Avatar: The Way of Water 2. Creed III 3. 65 4. Shazam! Fury of Gods 5. Plane 6. A Man Called Otto 7. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish 8. The Whale 9. Cocaine Bear 10. Missing (2023)
- Upcoming area events include a wine tasting, Stuff a Humvee and more
- Library celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon landing
- Bob Button Big Band headlines Tuesday concert
- Schedule of Movies in the Park and Dive-In Movies
- Trumbull High presents Chicago
- ‘Shrek’ opens tonight
- THS raises the Curtain on Curtains
- Italian-American band Primavera performs Sunday, March 11
- Rescheduled spaghetti supper and free concert March 3
- Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County hosts springtime benefit