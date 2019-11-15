WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended November 9th.

FICTION

1. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

2. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

3. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. "Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

5. "Keeper of the Lost Cities: Legacy" by Shannon Messenger (Aladdin)

6. "The Starless Sea" by Erin Morganstern (Doubleday)

7. "The Toll" by Neal Shusterman (Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers)

8. "Sofia Valdez, Future Prez" by Andrea Beaty (Abrams Books For Young Readers)

9. "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Illustrated Edition" by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

10. "Dork Diaries" by Rachel Renee Russell (Aladdin Paperbacks)

NONFICTION

1. "Triggered" by Donald Trump, Jr. (Center Street)

2. "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

3. "Finding Chika" by Mitch Albom (Harper)

4. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

5. "Acid for the Children" by Flea (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

7. "Me" by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)

8. "Grit & Grace" by Tim McGraw (HarperWave)

9. "The Book of Gutsy Women" by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

10. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

2. "Final Option" by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "The Gaurdians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. "Leopard's Wrath" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

5. "Beard Necessities" by Penny Reid (Cipher-Naught)

6. "The Night Fire" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

7. "Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

8. "Olive, Again" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

9. "Someone to Remember" by Mary Balogh (Berkley)

10. "The Starless Sea" by Erin Morganstern (Doubleday)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Man Who Solved the Market" by Gregory Zuckerman (Portfolio)

2. "Soul Modes" by Carlie Maree (Authors Unite)

3. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

4. "Triggered" by Donald Trump, Jr. (Center Street)

5. "Catch and Kill" by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)

6. "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

7. "Filthy Rich" by James Patterson, John Connolly and Tim Malloy (Little, Brown)

8. "Finding Chika" by Mitch Albom (Harper)

9. "Loserthink" by Scott Adams (Portfolio)'

10. "Me" by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation's book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.