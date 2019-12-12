USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

1. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

2. "The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition" by Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell (CCA and B)

3. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. “The 19th Christmas" by James Patterson, Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

6. “Children of Virtue and Vengence" by Tomi Adeyemi (Henry Holt and Co.)

7. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

8. "Criss Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

9. "Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls" by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

10. "Harry Potter ad the Goblet of Fire: Illustrated Edition" by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

11. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

12. "A Minute to Midnight" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “The Blue Zones Kitchen" by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)

14. "Guts" by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic)

15. “The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadin Books)

16. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Suess (Random House)

17. “Little Blue Truck's Christmas" by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

18. “Strange Planet"" by Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow Gift)

19. "Guinness Book of World Records 2020" by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records)

20. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Dell)

21. "Twisted Twenty-Six" by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

22. “Me" by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)

23. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)

24. "The Rise of Magicks" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

25. “Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell's Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index