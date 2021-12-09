US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Twelve and a Half” by Gary Vaynerchuk (Harper Business)

2. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

3. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

4. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse Publishing)

5. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

6. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

7. “Leviathan Falls” by James S. A. Corey (Orbit)

8. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Dell)

9. “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwell (William Morrow)

10. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

11. “The Christmas Pig” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

12. “Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order” by Ray Dalio (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster)

13. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

14. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

16. “All American Christmas” by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy (Broadside Books)

17. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)

18. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

19. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

20. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

21. “Little Blue Truck's Christmas” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

22. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

23. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow Cookbooks)

24. “Polar Express 30th Anniversary Edition” by Chris Van Allsburg (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

25. “Laptop from Hell” by Miranda Devine (Regnery Publishing)