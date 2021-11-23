US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Mercy by David Baldacci - 9781538719695 - (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Tom Clancy Chain of Command by Marc Cameron - 9780593188187 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Fear No Evil by James Patterson - 9780316499163 - (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly - 9780316256568 - (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Judge’s List by John Grisham - 9780385546034 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Betrayal by Jonathan Karl - 9780593186343 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea by Dirk Cussler - 9780593419656 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The 1619 Project by Caitlin Roper, Ilena SIlverman, Jake Silverstein, Nikole Hannah-Jones & The New York Times Magazine - 9780593230589 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Never by Ken Follett - 9780593300022 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Better Off Dead by Andrew Child & Lee Child - 9781984818515 - (Random House Publishing Group)