Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson MESFIN FEKADU, AP Music Writer Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 12:45 p.m.
FILE - Justin Timberlake arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2018. Timberlake says that he wants to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson "because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed." Timberlake's social media post comes a week after the release of "The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney," the FX and Hulu documentary that takes a historical look at the circumstances that led Spears' conservatorship in 2008 and highlights the #FreeBritney movement.
NEW YORK (AP) — In a lengthy social media post, Justin Timberlake says that he wants to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson “because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”
“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” he wrote Friday.