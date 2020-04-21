https://www.trumbulltimes.com/entertainment/article/The-top-10-movies-on-the-iTunes-Store-15216635.php
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Store/App Store/Apple Books charts for week ending April 19th
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Trolls World Tour
2. The Gentlemen
3. Underwater
4. The Way Back
5. Little Women
6. 1917
7. The Call of the Wild
8. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
9. The Peanut Butter Falcon
10. Dolittle
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Uncut Gems
2. Napoleon Dynamite
3. Hoaxed
4. I Still Believe
5. Sea Fever (2019)
6. Call Me By Your Name
7. Vivarium
8. Extra Ordinary
9. Endings, Beginnings
10. The Fittest
