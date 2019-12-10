The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending December 6:

Fiction:

1. Buried Deep by Margot Hunt, narrated by Therese Plummer (Audible original)

2. The Christmas Pact by Vi Keeland and Penelope Ward, narrated by Andi Arndt and Sebastian York (Audible Original)

3. Peter Pan: An Audible Original Drama by J. M. Barrie, narrated by Adeel Akhtar, Rupert Everett, Gerran Howell and Eleanor Worthington-Cox (Audible Original)

4. The Half-Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson, narrated by Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany (Audible Original)

5. Pont Neuf by Max Byrd, narrated by Natasha Soudek (Audible Original)

6. House of Teeth by Dan Jolley, narrated by Josh Hurley (Audible Original)

7. Holiday Greetings from Sugar and Booze by Ana Gasteyer and Mona Mansour, narrated by Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph, Patti LuPone, Rachel Dratch, Richard Kind and a full cast (Audible Original)

8. You Can Thank Me Later: A Novella by James Dommek, Jr., Josephine Holtzman, and Isaac Kestenbaum, narrated by James Dommek, Jr. (Audible Original)

9. Conviction by Denise Mina, narrated by Cathleen McCarron (Hachette Audio)

10. The Giver of Stars: A Novel by Jojo Moyes, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

Nonfiction:

1. Midnight Son by James Dommek, Jr., Josephine Holtzman, and Isaac Kestenbaum, narrated by James Dommek, Jr. (Audible Original)

2. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

3. Understanding the Dark Side of Human Nature by Professor Daniel Breyer and The Great Courses, narrated by the author (The Great Courses)

4. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

5. Climbing with Mollie by William Finnegan, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

6. Find Another Dream by Maysoon Zayid, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. How Chefs Holiday by Dana Cowin, narrated by the author, Marcus Samuelsson, Padma Lakshmi, Mike Solomonov, Carla Hall, Kwame Onwuachi, and Alex Guarnaschelli (Audible Original)

9. The New York Times Digest by The New York Times, narrated by Mark Moran (The New York Times)

10. If You Tell: A True Story of Murder, Family Secrets, and the Unbreakable Bond of Sisterhood by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)