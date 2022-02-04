The evolution of Steve-O, where every act is his last LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer Feb. 4, 2022 Updated: Feb. 4, 2022 5:03 p.m.
Steve-O dropped out of college in 1993. He told everyone his plan was to become a famous stuntman with his home video camera. He remembers people feeling genuinely sorry for him. To be fair, he wasn’t even sure it would work or that he’d be successful, in the least, he just wanted to amass enough crazy footage so he’d have a legacy to outlive him when he, “Inevitably died young, having failed at life,” he said.
It wasn’t for lack of trying. Steve-O, born Stephen Glover, has spent his life treating every act as if it’s his last. His on-screen bits were shocking and his off-screen antics infamous, culminating in an intervention by Johnny Knoxville and his Jackass family in 2008 and stays in rehab.