'The Staircase' supplements case we all know and judge

NEW YORK (AP) — Many have heard of the murder case of Kathleen Peterson, a North Carolina woman found dead at the bottom of her staircase in 2001. Her husband, Michael, was convicted in her death and the case is the subject of a Netflix documentary series “The Staircase."
Despite the hours of television already devoted to the case, a new series for HBO Max is debuting May 5, also called “ The Staircase." Created by Antonio Campos and starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette, it builds on what we already know with new perspectives on the story.