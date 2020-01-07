Taylor Swift, Janet Mock to be honored by GLAAD

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift and writer-director-producer Janet Mock will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards for their advocacy for LGBTQ issues.

The pop star will receive the Vanguard Award, which is presented to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. Mock, who is best known for her work on the FX series “Pose," will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, presented to a LGBTQ media professional.

They will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 16.

Swift has been outspoken proponent for the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on sex, gender or sexual orientation in a wide variety of areas. Her video for her hit “You Need To Calm Down”also featured prominent LGBTQ celebrities and mocked those who were against gay marriage.

Mock, who wrote a book about her life as a transgender woman, is a writer and director for Ryan Murphy's “Pose," about 1980s ballroom culture with a large LGBTQ cast. She also signed a deal with Netflix in 2019 to produce content for the streaming service.