Stella McCartney channels mushrooms in trippy Paris show THOMAS ADAMSON, AP Fashion Writer Oct. 4, 2021 Updated: Oct. 4, 2021 1:51 p.m.
PARIS (AP) — Stella McCartney’s virus-conscious show was shown to a fraction of the normal Paris audience. But that did not detract from its energy or celebrity pull.
Paul McCartney surprised his designer daughter backstage amid a huddle of guests that included Demi Moore and Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, who spoke to The Associated Press about her environmental concerns.