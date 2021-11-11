Chris Stapleton takes 6 at CMA Awards, Combs wins top prize ANDREW DALTON and KRISTIN M. HALL, AP Entertainment Writers Nov. 10, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 1:47 a.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Stapleton was the big winner with six trophies including song and album of the year and Luke Combs claimed the biggest prize with entertainer of the year at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night.
Stapleton won song and single of the year for “Starting Over” and album of the year for his record of the same name. He walked away with two more trophies as a producer on the single and album.
ANDREW DALTON and KRISTIN M. HALL