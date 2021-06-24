Soderbergh, Cheadle return to Detroit in 'No Sudden Move' JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer June 24, 2021 Updated: June 24, 2021 4:29 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — During the pandemic, Steven Soderbergh has shot two feature films, released a pair of movies, written a sequel to his first film (1989's “Sex, Lies and Videotape”), re-edited some of his older movies (mostly for fun) and co-produced the Academy Awards.
It's an amount of accomplishment that really puts to shame the 1,000-piece puzzle some of us are still proud of assembling last May.