Smollett trial to resume with defense possibly calling him DON BABWIN, Associated Press Dec. 6, 2021 Updated: Dec. 6, 2021 9:14 a.m.
1 of3 Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day four of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
2 of3 CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez stands in silhouette Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, as he files a live report at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse lobby on actor Jussie Smollett's trial Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
3 of3 Attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, center, walks with her clients Abimbola Osundairo, left, and Olabinjo Osundairo, as they arrive at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to testify in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago. The man trailing the trio identified himself as a bodyguard. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
CHICAGO (AP) — After two brothers spent hours telling a jury how Jussie Smollett paid them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago, the big question when the actor’s trial resumes Monday will be whether he will tell his side of the story.
The prosecution rested Thursday and the defense began calling witnesses.