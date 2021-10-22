Sheriff: Baldwin fired prop gun that killed cinematographer MORGAN LEE and WALTER BERRY, Associated Press Oct. 22, 2021 Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 9:37 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters. A prop firearm discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is starring and producing a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at the movie set outside Santa Fe, N.M., the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said. Seth Wenig Show More Show Less
2 of5 This aerial video image provided by KOAT 7 News, shows Santa Fe County Sheriff's Officers responding to the scene of a fatal accidental shooting at a Bonanza Creek, Ranch movie set near Santa Fe, N.M. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Authorities say a woman has been killed and a man injured Thursday after they were shot by a prop firearm at a movie set outside Santa Fe. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says a 42-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital, where she died, while a 42-year-old man was getting emergency care at another hospital. (KOAT 7 News via AP) AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Officers respond to the scene of a fatal accidental shooting at a Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set near Santa Fe, N.M. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Authorities say a woman has been killed and a man injured Thursday after they were shot by a prop firearm at a movie set outside Santa Fe. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says a 42-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital, where she died, while a 42-year-old man was getting emergency care at another hospital. (Luis Sanchez-Saturno/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Luis Sanchez-Saturno/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Officers respond to the scene of a fatal accidental shooting at a Bonanza Creek, Ranch movie set near Santa Fe, N.M. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Authorities say a woman has been killed and a man injured Thursday after they were shot by a prop firearm at a movie set outside Santa Fe. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says a 42-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital, where she died, while a 42-year-old man was getting emergency care at another hospital. (Luis Sanchez-Saturno//Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) Luis Sanchez-Saturno/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, photo Alec Baldwin watches the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships in New York. A prop firearm discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is starring and producing a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at the movie set outside Santa Fe, N.M., the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western and killed the cinematographer, officials said. The director of the movie was wounded, and authorities are investigating what happened.
Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer on “Rust,” and director Joel Souza were shot Thursday in the desert on the southern outskirts of Santa Fe.
Written By
MORGAN LEE and WALTER BERRY