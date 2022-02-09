Senators strike bipartisan deal on domestic violence bill FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 8:50 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a proposal Wednesday to reauthorize the 1990s-era law that extends protections for victims of domestic and sexual violence after it lapsed in 2019 because of Republican opposition.
Sen. Dick Durbin announced a bill to renew the Violence Against Women Act alongside his Democratic and Republican colleagues who were also joined by domestic violence survivors and actor and advocate Angelina Jolie.
FARNOUSH AMIRI