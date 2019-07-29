Scorsese's 'The Irishman' to premiere at New York Film Fest

NEW YORK (AP) — Martin Scorsese's much anticipated big-budget mafia epic "The Irishman" will premiere as the opening night film at the 57th New York Film Festival.

Film at Lincoln Center, which puts on the annual festival, announced the selection Monday, with the premiere set for September 27. "The Irishman" is Scorsese's $125 million Netflix film, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, about the reflections of a former Jimmy Hoffa associate and hit man.

Netflix is planning a robust awards season push for "The Irishman," including a not-yet-dated release in select theaters later this year. New York Film Festival Director Kent Jones, a frequent collaborator with Scorsese, says the film is "made with a command of the art of cinema that I've seen very rarely in my lifetime."