Scarlett Johansson stands by Woody Allen: 'I believe him'

US actress Scarlett Johansson leaves the Lido Beach at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 30 August 2019. (Photo/Ansa Via AP/Ettore Ferrari) US actress Scarlett Johansson leaves the Lido Beach at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 30 August 2019. (Photo/Ansa Via AP/Ettore Ferrari) Photo: Ettore Ferrari, AP Photo: Ettore Ferrari, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Scarlett Johansson stands by Woody Allen: 'I believe him' 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Scarlett Johansson says that she's standing by Woody Allen because, "I believe him."

Much of Hollywood has distanced itself from the filmmaker since the MeToo movement prompted a re-examination of child sexual abuse allegations from his now-grown daughter, Dylan. Michael Caine, Timothee Chalamet and Greta Gerwig are among the actors who have publicly expressed regret over working with him.

"I love Woody," Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter. "I believe him, and I would work with him anytime."

Allen helped boost Johansson to the A-list. He directed her in "Match Point," ''Scoop" and "Vicky Cristina Barcelona." She said she has spoken to Allen about the accusations and he maintains his innocence. He has never been criminally charged.

Johansson is active in women's issues and was among early supporters of Time's Up.