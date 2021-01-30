Rod Stewart lawyer: Plea deal in works in hotel altercation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rod Stewart and his son have worked out details for a plea deal to settle misdemeanor battery charges stemming from an altercation with a security guard at a posh Florida hotel, a lawyer for the rock icon says.
Defense attorneys said Friday that Stewart and his son, Sean Stewart, would not be going to trial for the altercation at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach on New Year's Day 2020, the South Florida SunSentinel r eported. Stewart's lawyers didn't elaborate on the details.