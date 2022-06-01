Review: The pain and beauty of ‘Crimes of the Future’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Pain is a essentially a thing of the past for some in David Cronenberg’s “ Crimes of the Future,” a dense, gorgeous and grotesque meditation on bodies, creation and art. Suffering, however, is still alive and well as everyone grapples with the enormity of that fact that human evolution has “gone wrong.”
It may be more mystifying than illuminating when all is said and done, but it is certainly a uniquely captivating experience with wildly imaginative creations, interesting performances, challenging ideas and one of the best scores of the year.